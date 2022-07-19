King DAG 1-Day Volume Hits $9,857.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $5.60 million and $9,857.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,327.57 or 1.00070736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.