Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

