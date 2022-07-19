KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 8%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 222,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 482,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $696,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 503,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 92,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

