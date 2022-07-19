KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 8%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 222,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 482,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
KLX Energy Services Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
Featured Articles
