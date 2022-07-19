Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,009.0 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.