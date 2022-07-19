Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00278163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00086256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00077176 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,733,001 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

