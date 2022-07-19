Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,093,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 3,982,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,489.8 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $3.59 on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
