Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,093,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 3,982,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,489.8 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $3.59 on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.