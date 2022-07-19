Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in June

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBAGF opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

