Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in June

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
OTCMKTS KBAGF opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke BAM Groep (KBAGF)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.