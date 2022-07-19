Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

