K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in June

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.4 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

