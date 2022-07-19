L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Raised to €137.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($136.36) to €137.00 ($138.38) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($169.88) to €170.00 ($171.72) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($158.86) to €160.91 ($162.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($139.58) to €145.45 ($146.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.40.

AIQUY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

