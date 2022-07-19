Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 2,241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources Price Performance

Lake Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 996,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,780. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

