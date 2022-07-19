Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

