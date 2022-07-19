Landbox (LAND) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Landbox has a total market cap of $45,834.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
