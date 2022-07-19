Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $820,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

