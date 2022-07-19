Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 112,745 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $5,583,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

