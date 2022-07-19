Largo (TSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Largo has a 12-month low of C$8.17 and a 12-month high of C$21.53. The company has a market cap of C$576.29 million and a P/E ratio of 27.78.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Largo will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.