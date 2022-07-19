LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMAQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 125,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.70. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

