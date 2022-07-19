Lattice Token Reaches One Day Volume of $231,379.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Lattice Token has a market cap of $13.39 million and $231,379.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.