Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $251,193.11 and $1,549.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
