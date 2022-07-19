Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,924,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $10,877,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $6,505,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,387 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.4 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 13,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.