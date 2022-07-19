Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.40. 43,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,805,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3,630.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 375,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 234,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 105,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 807,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

