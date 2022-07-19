Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.60. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
