Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.60. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

