Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,185.71 or 0.99890000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,889,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

