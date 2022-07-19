Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $11.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAD opened at $283.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average of $300.27. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $252.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.20.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

