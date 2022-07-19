Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Up 9.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 1,698,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,137,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licenses and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

