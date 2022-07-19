Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,592 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

