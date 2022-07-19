Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 254 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

