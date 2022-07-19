Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 190 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average of $242.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.79 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

