Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $378,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AbbVie by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

