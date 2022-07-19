Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $83,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1,258.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $519.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

