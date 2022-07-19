Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $59,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.