Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $92,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,013,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

A stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

