Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 335 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QCOM opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.18.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

