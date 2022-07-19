Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 349 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.