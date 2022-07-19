Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

