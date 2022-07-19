Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.00 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.42. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.