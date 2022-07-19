Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9742 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Logitech International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.