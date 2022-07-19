Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

