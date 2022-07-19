Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LITE opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.