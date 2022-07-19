LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Reaches $156,590.71

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $156,590.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

