LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

