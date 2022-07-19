Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

MCN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,573. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

