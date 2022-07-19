Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
MCN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,573. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
