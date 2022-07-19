Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.92.

