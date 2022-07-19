Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.