Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.23. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average of $223.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.