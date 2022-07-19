Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $553,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 102,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,480. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.