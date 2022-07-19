MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 414,815 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.14.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
