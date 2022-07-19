MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 414,815 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.10.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.