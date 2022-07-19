Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

