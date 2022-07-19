MahaDAO Price Tops $1.13 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $621,548.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004895 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

