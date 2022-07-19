MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $491.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

